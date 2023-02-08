LAKESIDE, Calif. — Sheriff deputies are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lakeside and they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Deputies are conducting extra patrols around Lakeside Middles School as a precaution.

There was also noticeably more school staff present on campus Wednesday morning.

Sheriff deputies say the attempted kidnapping happened about a block and half from the school on Monday after 8 a.m. in the 11900 block of Woodside Avenue.

Three students were walking to school when they say a vehicle stopped right next to them. They told deputies someone in the backseat of the vehicle opened the door and tried to grab one of the students. The three students then ran away from the vehicle and reported the incident as soon as they got to the school.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The school district was quick to send out an email notifying parents.

Mark Trevino told FOX 5 he’s glad he’s able to walk his daughter to school every day.

“It (the email) came off a little nerve-racking but it doesn’t surprise me,” said Trevino. “You know how it is nowadays. I walk her to school every day. I just feel bad for the kid and the family, you know. It’s probably never happened before but they (school staff) all know the situation.”

The suspect vehicle is described as being a black SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe. It had silver wheels and a black and yellow license plate.

At this time, deputies believed this to be an isolated incident.

The sheriff’s department says it needs the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect.

Anyone with information or surveillance video about this incident is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.