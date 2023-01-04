SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Deputies Wednesday were investigating a shooting in San Marcos that left one man dead and another wounded, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Borden Road.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one died and the other was in critical condition, Lt. Chris Steffen told FOX 5.

Authorities were still searching for the shooter.

Authorities have closed Borden Road between Las Posas Road and Camino Magnifico and have asked people to avoid the area.

Alani Letang contributed to this report.