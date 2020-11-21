Deputies identify man killed in East County

EAST COUNTY — The sheriff’s department has released the identity of a man killed in a shooting in an unincorporated area near El Cajon.

Authorities said James Owens, 31, died from a gunshot wound after he was shot on Stallion Oaks Road southeast of Dehesa Road and northeast of the Sycuan Resort.

Deputies were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. They found Owens about a mile and a half from where the shooting took place after an acquaintance drove him away from the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified 49-year-old Daniel Christopher Allen as a suspect. The sheriff’s department said Friday that the resident of unincorporated El Cajon was arrested for Owens’ murder. Deputies have not disclosed a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 and after-hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.