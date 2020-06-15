Deputies exchange gunfire with man in East County standoff

SAN DIEGO — Deputies fired back and sent a K-9 after a man who they say shot a gun several times during a lengthy standoff in East County early Monday morning.

Authorities first headed to the home, in the Eucalyptus Hills area just north of Lakeside, around 8:30 p.m. for a 911 call from a woman who had locked herself and her two kids in a bedroom. The woman said the estranged father of her children was inside her home and she needed help.

When deputies got to the house, they saw a man driving away from the residence. The man, later identified as 39-year-old Dustin Banzhof, tried to get around deputies and eventually turned around to head back to the home.

Deputies say Banzhof had a gun and “shot multiple times,” but officials did not immediately clarify whether the shots were fired directly at deputies. One deputy shot back, but Banzhof escaped and ducked back into the house.

He remained in the home and refused to come out for several hours, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s department, and authorities brought in a crisis negotiator along with a tactical team.

Around 2:30 a.m., deputies say Banzhof emerged from the house but was still “uncooperative.” Authorities sent a dog after him, and soon arrested him without anymore gunfire.

Banzhof had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment after being arrested for “multiple crimes,” the sheriff’s department said.

No deputies were hurt. The entire incident will now be investigated by the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit, officials said.