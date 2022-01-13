Deputies: Car theft suspect crashes into fence outside home, runs off

Authorities investigate after a car theft suspect crashed into a fence outside a home in Lemon Grove as he tried to escape, according to the San Diego sheriff’s department. The man disappeared into the Spring Valley area.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — The search is on for a man suspected of stealing a car and then crashing it into a fence outside a home Thursday morning, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. outside a house on Sweetwater Road, near state Route 125 and the border between Lemon Grove and Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies had been chasing the driver in a reportedly stolen car before he lost control and hit the fence, officials said. The sheriff’s department flew their helicopter over the area to search for the man and make public safety announcements.

The announcements referred to the driver as a “felony auto theft suspect.” They described him as a white man with blond hair in a fade, wearing a black and white flannel long-sleeved shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who spots the man was urged to call 911.