Deputies arrest wanted man walking around East County with loaded rifle

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s deputies say a wanted parolee and his weapon are off the streets after residents spotted the man walking around East County with a loaded rifle slung around his chest.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department posted about the incident on Twitter Sunday morning and said it took place in the Lakeside area. When reached for further details, a spokesperson with the agency wasn’t able to provide the exact date, time and address of the arrest, however.

A wanted parolee thought it was a good choice to walk around East County with a loaded M4 rifle slung around his chest. Witnesses called 9-1-1. A @SDSOLakeside Deputy responded, took him and the gun off your streets. This is the dangerous work @SDSheriff Deputies do every day. pic.twitter.com/KtkSSbDgnt — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 15, 2020

According to the tweet, a wanted parolee “thought it was a good choice to walk around East County with a loaded M4 rifle slung around his chest,” and people who spotted the man called 911. When deputies arrived to see what was going on, they discovered he had an active felony arrest warrant.

“In California, it is illegal for a convicted felon to be in possession of a firearm,” the department explained in a follow-up message. “In this incident, this person also had a felony warrant stemming from a case involving an assault with a deadly weapon.”

“This is dangerous work (sheriff’s) deputies do every day,” the department wrote.