Deputies arrest arson suspect in Vista

VISTA, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested a man suspected of setting three fires in Vista.

Authorities made the arrest one day after two arson fires — one in vegetation and one in a dumpster — broke out in an alley behind businesses in the 800 block of Civic Center Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Several weeks earlier, on March 29, an arson fire broke out behind a restaurant in the 200 block of East Broadway.

Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, deputies arrested 32-year-old Mark Davidson in the 700 block of East Vista Way. He was booked into the Vista jail for three arson charges and one attempted arson charge.