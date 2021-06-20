Department of Homeland Security extends non-essential border travel until end of July

SAN YSIDRO – The Department of Homeland Security has extended non-essential travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico through July 21.

The non-essential restrictions only apply to land and ferry crossings for foreigners who are visiting for tourism.

According to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, nearly 200 small businesses have closed in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Tepito Club Electronics is one of the businesses that relies on Mexican tourists for their revenue. Employee Andrea Vargas says business has slowed down dramatically since the pandemic began.

The store has had to reduce its hours due to less business. Vargas says depending on the day, the maximum amount of customers inside the store doesn’t go past 10 people.

“I used to work at Robert Wayne, but that stored closed down because business was a lot slower,” said Aileen Rivera, a worker at the Las Americas Premium Outlets.

Rivera recently moved from Tijuana to San Ysidro to be closer to work. She believes non-essential travel restrictions should be lifted now that California is back open.

“I know they are allowing for people to get vaccinated in Mexico, they are vaccinated, I believe that should be enough reason to be able to cross,” said Rivera.

DHS stating in a tweet, “positive developments in recent weeks and is participating with other U.S. agencies in the White House’s expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably.”