SAN DIEGO — A notice of an application to demolish the Ocean Beach Pier has been posted on the gate of the aging structure after it sustained even more damage from massive waves.

The notice from the City of San Diego’s Development Services Department comes as the city moves closer towards breaking ground on its long-discussed project to rebuild the historic pier, which is considered the longest on the West Coast.

The Ocean Beach Pier has been closed since October in anticipation of a storm season that could continue to wreak havoc on the 57-year-old structure.

City officials initially hoped to reopen the pier sometime in early 2024, but that timeline has become increasingly unlikely after it sustained some of its most extensive damage thus far at the beginning of the new year when it was battered by waves as tall as 12 feet.

In 2018, a city-conducted survey determined that the pier had reached the end of its service life. Since then, the City of San Diego has poured over $1.7 million for repairs to the structure while officials figured out what to do next.

Despite the repair efforts, the pier has been closed off nearly 30 percent of the time over the last five years, according to city engineers.

The city is currently in the midst of a project named the “Ocean Beach Pier Renewal” to build a replacement of the pier — the most cost-effective option considered by officials, given the ongoing expenses associated with repairs.

About $8.4 million in state funding has already been designated to the project, which is in the schematic design phase. It is anticipated to break ground sometime at the end of the year at the earliest.

In the meantime, city officials are asking beachgoers, swimmers and surfers to stay more than 75 feet away from the Ocean Beach Pier to avoid injuries caused by pieces of the structure breaking away.