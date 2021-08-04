Demand for COVID tests spikes with new requirements, rise in cases

SAN DIEGO – COVID-19 testing demand has spiked dramatically in San Diego over the past two weeks, with the number of people seeking a swab at local sites more than doubling.

“This is my second time, it’s something that is required for my job,” said one woman who stopped by the Tubman Chavez Center in Valencia Park Wednesday to get tested.

By mid-morning, a small line was starting to form.

“I’m vaccinated, but I still wanted to get tested because there’s a possibility that I could get the virus,” said another woman, who has young kids at home and didn’t want to pass it along to them.

Newly released data from the county shows more than 14,000 San Diegans are getting tested on a daily basis, up from about 6,000 just two weeks ago. Part of the reason is many jobs and schools now require testing.

Residents are also increasingly learning that — while still relatively rare and much less likely to be a severe case — even vaccinated people can get the virus. The county now says 8.6% of all cases are from fully vaccinated people.

Either way, the testing increase has made it such a challenge to find an appointment that the county is now adding six additional locations. The majority of the sites require or strongly recommend appointments, but there are a handful of walk-up locations too.