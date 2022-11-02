Finn, a young golden retriever, was stolen from his home by a delivery driver, Sheriff’s said. (Photo released by Denise Reppenhagen)

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A woman suspected of taking a dog from an Encinitas home while working as a delivery driver was arraigned in court Wednesday, according to the Superior Court of California’s Public Affairs Office.

After being served a search warrant, Dena Vindiola admitted to Sheriff’s that she took a golden retriever from Hollyridge Drive in Encinitas on Oct. 9.

The woman, who works for a third-party delivery service that contracts for Amazon, was arrested for grand theft and other charges, according to a press release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The dog, named Finn, has since been reunited with his rightful owner. You can find the full story here:

Vindiola’s preliminary hearing date is scheduled for Nov. 16, said the court’s Public Affairs Office.