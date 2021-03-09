Vaccine shortage causes weekend closure of Del Mar super site

Scripps Health, San Diego County and the Del Mar Fairgrounds are partnering to open a COVID-19 vaccination super station at the fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Scripps Health photo)

SAN DIEGO — The super vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds will be closed beginning Friday because of vaccine supply shortages.

Scripps Health, which runs the super station, said the closure will last through Sunday, March 14. The super vaccination site is expected to reopen on Monday.

Scripps said patients who had appointments this weekend will be automatically rescheduled for Thursday, March 11 or early next week through the MyTurn online appointment system.

The Del Mar site was closed on Saturday and three other vaccination sites were closed Sunday because of issues with supply.

The county said its first Johnson & Johnson vaccines have arrived. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he hopes the third vaccine option, which only requires one dose, will help with supply issues as the county works to get everyone vaccinated.