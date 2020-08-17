Del Mar steps up enforcement of mask mandate

DEL MAR — The City of Del Mar is stepping up enforcement when it comes to wearing masks.

The city beach was packed Sunday afternoon, with people and signs about the new program the city launched this weekend.

They’ve hired part-time sheriff’s deputies to work two days a week enforcing the county’s public health order with an emphasis on face coverings.

If you’re caught outside without a mask, you could be cited with a misdemeanor, fined up to $1,000 or spend up to 90 days in jail, according to the city. Some people find that a little too much to ask right now.

“Honestly, we’re in a heat wave right now. Not exactly looking for another place or reason to wear a mask,” one beachgoer named Katie said.

#ICYMI: @CityDelMar has launched a new education and enforcement program when it comes to wearing masks. 😷 If you’re outside and don’t have one on… you could be fined up to $1000 and face jail time. Full details coming up on @fox5sandiego. pic.twitter.com/NENa6wsYu5 — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) August 16, 2020

Other families said they believe the new enforcement measures are necessary.

“I think it’s a good thing honestly,” Neel Agnihotri said. “There needs to be some type of law enforcement pressure to make sure people are wearing their mask.”

Susan Bergan, a San Diego resident, said she believes masks should be worn and if it takes enforcement, that’s fine, she said. Her husband disagrees.

“I think that’s really harsh,” Russ Bergan said. “I don’t really agree on that like my wife.”

The city said deputies will be patrolling the beach, Seagrove and Powerhouse parks, the civic center and other areas with high foot traffic. Deputies will focus their efforts on education right now, followed by enforcement.

Some families said Sunday even with harsh penalties, they won’t be motivated to wear a mask.

“Unless I’m explicitly told by an officer to have a mask on while I’m out in the open air, UV light. No,” Katie said.

No citations were given out this weekend, city staff said.