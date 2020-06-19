Del Mar Fairgrounds will cut staff by 58% as COVID-19 shutdown slashes revenue

DEL MAR, Calif. – Officials from the Del Mar Fairgrounds said Thursday the venue is reducing its permanent civil service staff by 58% as it has suffered “severe financial losses” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairgrounds leaders estimate its revenue will be down 92% by the end of the summer, largely the result of coronavirus-related closures that have led to the postponement of major events such as the San Diego County Fair. In an emailed statement, Tim Fennell, CEO and general manager of the fairgrounds, said the the reductions are “crucial” to the survival of the site.

“We must preserve this community treasure in order to continue its legacy for future generations as an economic engine for the region and a beloved entertainment and education destination,” Fennell said. “I look forward to the day when we can operate at full strength again.”

According to a news release about the reductions, the fairgrounds intends to comply with state regulations to give employees 120 days of continued employment. The last day for impacted employees is Oct. 15.

The state-owned facility generates the bulk of its revenue from the events it hosts each year.

Last month, the venue launched a new website, SaveYourFairgrounds.com, which calls upon residents to help save it by contacting state legislators and buying branded merchandise. The fairgrounds and its board of directors are requesting $20 million from the state for “critical emergency funding support,” according to the website.