Del Mar City Council votes to reopen beach Monday

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Del Mar City Council voted Friday to reopen the city’s beach on Monday.

City leaders met Friday to discuss how to safely allow access to the beach while meeting the County of San Diego’s public health requirements. They spoke with Sheriff’s deputies, lifeguards, the city manager and other staff to discuss physical distancing measures, parking, enforcement, restrictions and citations.

The beach was originally slated to reopen Thursday, but the city announced late Wednesday that it would no longer do so after a memo circulating among police chiefs suggested Gov. Gavin Newsom would order all beaches closed starting Friday. However, in an announcement Thursday, Newsom clarified that only that beaches in Orange County would be shut down.

