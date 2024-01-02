SAN DIEGO — Residents in Del Cerro have a week to raise concerns about a potential mega church project planned in the area.

Now, people both for and against the project are being asked to write to city leaders ahead of a vote that could give the project the green light.

There’s been constant back and forth over the planting of this church, and now, its fate lies in the hands of the San Diego City Council ahead of a final vote one week from Tuesday at 2 p.m. on Jan. 9.

It’s a matter resident Mike Livingston has rallied against for the past five years once learning a spot meant for homes might be a new larger church with plans for a 900-seat sanctuary, 12 classrooms and 350 parking spots if given the green light.

“It really grew to be about 60,000 square feet and all concrete, and a two-story parking garage…we just kind of went, ‘no, wait a minute?” Livingston said.

The proposal, coined as “The Light Project,” centers around the planting of All Peoples Church right at the intersection of the Interstate 8 and College Ave.

It’s a church Del Cerro resident Nick Osborn has attended every Sunday from different surrounding locations for the past ten years. Its new roots could be right around the corner from his home.

“The church is going to beautify this area,” Osborn said. “This area has been forgotten about, it’s kind of trashed and you know [there’s] a lot of homelessness that comes back here…I think it’s going to be a bright spot for this community.”

However, those who oppose the move says traffic issues trump the suggested benefits with a proposed installation of a traffic light for the church.

“A traffic signal with 28,000 people a day on College Avenue creates issues, safety issues,” Livingston said.

Robert Herber pastors All Peoples Church and says otherwise.

“I drove that every day, taking my kids to school, and so we actually think this traffic light is actually going to enhance the safety of the area,” Herber said.

Much of the opposition also lies in the fact the land was zoned for housing, something Herber says is common.

“All the rest of the churches and synagogues, the houses of worship are all on residential land, so this is just simply the type of land that churches go to,” Herber said.