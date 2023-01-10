SAN DIEGO — The California Public Utilities Commission hosted an online public forum Tuesday evening regarding the decommissioning of the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant.

Every three years, an application is submitted by San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison for review going over the costs incurred and the cost expected for coming years.

“Like SCE in this proceeding, SDG&E is neither requesting any additional funding for the nuclear decommissioning trust, nor requesting any changes to electric rates,” said Sue Garcia, manager of nuclear decommissioning at SDG&E.

SDG&E is a 20% owner of the San Onofre nuclear plant, so many customers were questioning what this update on decommissioning means for them and their bills.

“And that’s the part that I’m concerned about. They’re not asking for a rate increase in this proceeding, but what is going to happen after this,” Brenda Davis said.

Callers voiced skepticism over any future costs that may fall on energy customers.

“Decommissioning costs are paid for through decommissioning trusts funded by ratepayers when the San Onofre station was still operational,” SDG&E told FOX 5.

“SDG&E is requesting that the CPUC approve that future Department of Energy settlement proceeds be deposited back into the decommissioning trust for future use,” Garcia said.

In all, the energy companies are asking the California Public Utilities Commission to approve about $2 billion in cost recovery for the work done between 2018 and 2020 to decommission the San Onofre plant.

From here, an administrative law judge assigned to this proceeding issues a proposed decision, which will be given to the commission for consideration within a year.