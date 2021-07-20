December Nights to return to Balboa Park this winter

SAN DIEGO — The city says December Nights will return to Balboa Park this winter after a smaller celebration last year.

Because of the pandemic, the annual holiday event was transformed into a drive-thru experience in 2020 dubbed Taste of December Nights. More than 4,000 cars made their way to Inspiration Point Way in Balboa Park for the family event featuring an array of foods, sweets, and drinks from around the world.

The city confirmed to FOX 5 on Tuesday that Balboa Park December Nights will return this year, though few details about what it will look like have been released.

“We are currently in the planning stages and are reviewing various scenarios for a safe, festive holiday season,” a city spokesperson said.

December Nights has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to Balboa Park during its more than 40 years in existence.

San Diegans are encouraged to check sandiego.gov for updates on plans for the 2021 event.