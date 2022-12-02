SAN DIEGO — December Nights at Balboa Park kicked off Friday night with more than 120 food and retail vendors, music and entertainment. The event runs for two nights: Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. -11 p.m.

Kaylee Razzak, a child attendee, says she enjoys all the blowups, lights and Christmas trees.

Sizzling, aromatic, culturally driven foods were available for thousands of people to enjoy.

“The popcorn is very good to me,” Razzak said.

Bernadette Tarantino, the owner of the vendor Tarantino Gourmet Sausage, says they offer andouille, chicken andouille sausage, spicy chicken.

“The Christmas feeling, everybody is just happy, it’s really great, it’s my favorite,” Tarantino said.

Several vendors appreciate being a part of December Nights.

“To have the opportunity to sell our product and get it out into the community. And I think that is the biggest blessing we can ask for, is customer experience. If they are happy, we are happy,” said Derrick Boykins, owner of the vendor Beignet Belly.

Under the blanket of holiday lights, December Nights has returned to saturate Balboa Park with holiday joy.

The event is shining back for the first time since 2019, after being canceled because of COVID-19.