SAN DIEGO — The popular December Nights holiday celebration in Balboa Park is returning to its original format after two years of scaled back events due to coronavirus concerns, the City of San Diego announced Tuesday.

The free holiday festival will take place on December 2 and 3, according to the city’s website.

December Nights has marked the start of the holiday season for the past four decades. The event, which sprawls throughout Balboa Park, features holiday lights and decorations, live music, a wide variety of multi-cultural food options and more.

Traditionally, many of the food options are prepared by some of the 32 different countries represented as part of the House of Pacific Relations, which houses many cottages dedicated to various cultural groups in Balboa Park.

For the last two years, a scaled-down version called “Taste of December Nights,” has been held in place of the event, featuring a drive-through experience with food, music and holiday decorations.

Applications for vendors and entertainers looking to participate in the holiday event are now open, the City of San Diego said in a tweet.

In the past, the event has attracted hundreds of thousands of people over the two-day event, according to the Balboa Park Conservancy’s website.

More details on the event, including parking and transit information, have not yet been released by the city.