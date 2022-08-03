SAN DIEGO — An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police received a call around 2:39 p.m. from a family member who reported that a man had drowned at a home in the 11700 blocks of Birch Glen Court in Scripps Ranch, Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a news release.

Upon arrival, first responders with SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department found a man at the bottom of a swimming pool that was nearly empty, police said. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 2:52 p.m.

During the preliminary investigation, officers identified circumstances in the man’s death that were deemed suspicious, prompting homicide detectives to join the investigation, Shebloski said.

The incident is still under investigation and little information is known about the circumstances of the man’s death, according to police.

The identity of the man, who was a resident of the home, has not yet been released. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will examine the body to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the man’s death.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.