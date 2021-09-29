Death of Las Colinas Detention inmate under investigation

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) – Sheriff’s officials Wednesday were investigating the death of a female inmate who was found unresponsive at a Santee detention center.

Deputies and medical staff attempted to revive the unconscious woman in her cell around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, 451 Riverview Parkway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The inmate was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said the inmate was alone in her cell and there was no evidence of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted on the woman, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives. No information was released on why the woman was in custody.

