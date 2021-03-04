Death of inmate in San Diego jail was accidental

SAN DIEGO – Investigators have determined that the death of a 40-year-old man last year at the San Diego Central Jail was accidental, authorities said Thursday.

Lazaro Alvarez was found unresponsive by deputies just after 4 a.m. Nov. 22, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies and medical staff performed lifesaving measures on Alvarez, who was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Homicide detectives found no evidence of foul play.

The San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Alvarez died of sudden cardiac arrest due to acute myocardial infarction — also known as a heart attack — and methamphetamine and fentanyl toxicity, according to Seiver.

Alvarez was booked into the jail Nov. 21 and was facing a trespassing charge, Seiver said.