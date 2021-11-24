Death of 63-year-old inmate under investigation

SAN DIEGO — A 63-year-old inmate died weeks after he was hospitalized with an undisclosed medical condition, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the unidentified inmate from Vista Detention Facility was taken to a hospital on Nov. 6. The man’s medical condition worsened and he died at the hospital on Nov. 23, authorities said in a Wednesday news release.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and is heading up the investigation into this death. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working with detectives to locate family of the inmate, and an autopsy will be conducted, though a date has yet to be determined for it, the sheriff’s department said.

