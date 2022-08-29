A deaf dog was rescued Monday after falling into a ravine in Sorrento Valley on Aug. 29, 2022. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A deaf dog is back with his family after falling down a 100-foot ravine Monday in the Sorrento Valley neighborhood, animal officials said.

Around 2 p.m., the San Diego Humane Society received a call of an 8-year-old Australian Shepherd named Hobo who had slipped into a ravine with thick brush near the dog owners’ property in the 9700 block of Genesee Avenue, the San Diego Humane Society stated in a release.

San Diego Humane Society’s rescue team with 8-year-old Hobo. (San Diego Humane Society)

It took five members of the nonprofit organization’s emergency response team to free Hobo from the brush after using safety lines to rappel down into the ravine, according to SDHS. The rescue took about four hours.

The dog owners were in the process of having a fence installed.

Animal officials say Hobo is back safe with his owners.