SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A person was fatally stabbed Saturday evening at the Imperial Trolley Station across from Petco Park.

The stabbing occurred at 8:14 p.m. at 1255 Imperial Ave., according to San Diego police Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital and pronounced dead, Jamsetjee said.

A suspect was in custody, he said.

There were no descriptions available of the victim or the suspect, and a motive was not immediately known.

