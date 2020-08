SAN DIEGO COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday in Fallbrook.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said officers were called to the 700 block of Convertible Lane just after noon. The road was closed as homicide detectives investigated.

⁦@SDSheriff⁩ Homicide Detectives investigating a deadly shooting in Fallbrook. Deputies were called to 700blk of Convertible just after 1200. Road closed due to the investigation. 1636 E. Mission is being used as a Media staging point. ⁦⁦⁦@SDSOFallbrook⁩ pic.twitter.com/2blQ7ry5RA — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) August 29, 2020

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the shooting and how many people were involved.

