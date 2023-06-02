SAN DIEGO — A deadly shooting in Barrio Logan has prompted a homicide investigation, authorities said.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez is on scene at the intersection of 16th and Logan Avenue, where there’s a heavy police presence and visible crime scene tape.

Several roadways in the area, including portions of 16th and Commercial Streets, are currently blocked off as investigators probe the area.

A police officer confirmed to FOX 5 that one person was fatally shot in front of what appears to be a green tent on a sidewalk in the area.

That person’s identity has not been released, but authorities say the deceased is no longer at the scene.

Alvarez says there are several homeless encampments in the area and the shooting appears to have taken place in close proximity to Perkins K-8 School.

Details surrounding the deadly shooting are limited at this time. FOX 5 is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.