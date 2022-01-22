Deadly East County shootings appear to be murder-suicide, officials say

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

SANTEE, Calif. — A man suspected of a deadly East County shooting killed himself after getting pulled over near the crime scene Friday night, authorities said.

The pair of shootings, now being investigated as a murder-suicide, happened after 7 p.m. in a residential area of Santee. Callers told 911 that a gunman shot another man near a home on Diamondback Drive, east of state Route 67, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The witnesses also gave a description of the shooter and a car he was in.

When deputies arrived in the neighborhood, they spotted a car matching that description and pulled the driver over. “The suspect was alone in the vehicle and did not respond to the deputies’ attempts to communicate with him,” a sheriff’s department news release explained. “The deputies approached the vehicle and found the suspect had shot himself.”

Authorities removed the man from the car and gave him medical attention until firefighters arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Meanwhile, deputies found the original gunshot victim in a garage nearby. Firefighters gave that man medical care and eventually rushed him to the hospital, but he also died a short time later.

The sheriff’s department Homicide Unit is now investigating the case. What led up to the first shooting and a potential motive remained unclear Saturday morning. Investigators said they’re not looking for any additional suspects in the shooting.