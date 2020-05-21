Man killed in rollover crash on SR-163

SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old man was killed Wednesday evening in a rollover crash on state Route 163 in the Hillcrest area, authorities said.

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., a Toyota Prius overturned and landed in the center divide just north of Washington Street, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Hale.

The man, a San Diego resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at Washington Street, according to Caltrans San Diego.