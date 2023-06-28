ENCINITAS, Calif. — A tragedy is pushing the city to move more urgently to address the growing problems with e-bike safety.

A fatal e-bike collision on El Camino Real killed a high schooler from San Dieguito Academy Thursday. Now, the grieving parents are calling for new regulations for students riding e-bikes and new infrastructure safety measures dividing cars and bikes.

“Our sweet little town of Encinitas is no longer that. We are going at an unsustainable rate. We have had such a large influx in the last couple of years and we need change. I know you will do it,” said Troy Kingman, the father of the victim who died while riding to his school.

Brodee Champlain Kingman was killed while turning on to El Camino Real from a quieter side street and now Encinitas is reacting to the devastating incident.

“This tragedy is the fault of all of us and none of us. We were born into a car culture. This city was built for few people and fewer cars,” said one resident speaking to the city council.

The city voted unanimously to adopt the e-bike emergency declaration and issued new educational funding to inform kids on safe e-bike practices. The city is also vowing to review all the dangerous spots in the city to start to protect bikers from cars.

“Speakers tonight very eloquently pointed out that there is a lot more that we need to do, and we are going to undertake the efforts to accelerate the pace that we are making those changes,” said Tony Kranz, the mayor of Encinitas.

City staffers have been directed to come up with new safety measures to be fast tracked to prevent more deaths and injuries in the future.

“He was always thinking of others first and clearly this is the case. If he had to sacrifice himself for others to be aware, we are so proud of him,” said Troy Kingman speaking about his son.

Staffers are expected to have their recommendations on safety by August.