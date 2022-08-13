SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly fire that happened Friday in Del Mar, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive when calls were placed to law enforcement reporting a smoke detector going off and heavy smoking coming from a home in the neighborhood.

Along with deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Del Mar and Solano Beach firefighters were sent to the scene to investigate. Upon arrival, deputies and firefighters were pushed back by heavy smoke while attempting to enter the home through a back door.

During a search of the home, an unidentified man was found with heavy burns covering his body. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting one other person who was inside of the home at the time, as well as a dog.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the body and conduct an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The matter remains under investigation.