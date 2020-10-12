Deadly crash sparks fire off I-8 in East County

JACUMBA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Monday in a solo car crash that sparked a small brush fire in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County.

The man lost control of his 2008 Toyota Camry for unknown reasons about 6 a.m. on westbound Interstate 8, west of Carrizo Gorge Road in the Jacumba area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle veered off the north side of freeway, plunged down a rocky embankment, overturned and caught fire, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

The unidentified driver died at the scene.

Firefighters had the resulting vegetation blaze extinguished within about a half-hour.

“It is unknown at this time if the driver was wearing a seat belt,” Garrow said at midday. “It is also unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in this crash.”