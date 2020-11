SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a fiery crash on Interstate 805.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway at state Route 163 near Kearny Villa Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck left the victim’s two-wheeler in flames on the roadway and forced a closure of the two left-hand northbound lanes of the interstate in the area, the CHP reported.

NB I-805 at SR-163, left lane blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) November 24, 2020

