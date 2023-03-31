The deadline for San Diego property tax payments is fast-approaching.

SAN DIEGO — The deadline for San Diego property tax payments is fast-approaching.

County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded residents Thursday that they have less than two weeks to pay the second installment of their 2022-2023 settlements before being hit with a late penalty.

San Diego property owners must be in good standing with their tax payments by the deadline of April 10 avoid those extra fees.

“So far, 34.76% of taxpayers have paid $1.4 billion in second installment payments,” said McAllister. “Property tax bills are due on April 10. To avoid a 10% penalty plus $10 fee we encourage property owners to go online and pay their second installment before the deadline.”

There are few different ways to make these payments.

Pay by mail

Residents can mail their settlements directly to the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, located in the San Diego County Administration Center, at this address: 1600 Pacific Hwy, Room 162. San Diego, CA 92101-2474.

All mailed payments must be postmarked by April 10 to be considered on time.

If applicable, McAllister advised property owners to contact their lenders to confirm their payments have been scheduled ahead of the delinquent date.

Pay online

Residents can also pay their property taxes online before midnight on the day of the deadline.

“The easiest, quickest and most secure way to pay is online at sdttc.com,” said McAllister. “Taxpayers should log on early and give themselves plenty of time to complete a payment before the automatic midnight cutoff.”

In order to pay online, you’ll need one of the following: Assessor Parcel Number, Supplemental Bill Number, Escape Bill Number, Unsecured Bill Number and/or mailing address.

Online payments can be made here.

Pay by phone

Payments can also be made by phone contacting the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at 855-829-3773.

Pay at a branch drop-off location

For those who would rather pay in-person, there are are five branch locations in the county that will accept payments directly. Those locations are listed below.

— County Administration Center: Cash payments are accepted between the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Chula Vista Branch Office: Check payments are accepted between the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— East County Branch Office: Check payments are accepted between the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— San Marcos Branch Office: Check payments are accepted between the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Kearny Mesa Branch Office: Check payments are accepted between the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If dropping off your property tax payment, be sure to arrive to your branch of choice before closing time on April 10. Each location also offers a payment dropbox.

McAllister said his office sent out over tax bills in September 2022, which he says are expected to generate $8.06 billion for the county. According to the tax collector, the money is used to fund schools, libraries and other services provided by local cities and the county.