Deadline approaches to claim more than $700,000 in tax refunds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office Friday reminded residents to check for tax refunds before it rolls the $713,585 unclaimed into the county’s general fund.

“With many people cash-strapped, it’s essential to return this money to the citizens of San Diego,” said Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. “The average refund is $386, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it.”

The county still has 1,771 unclaimed refunds in a list that can be searched at sdttc.com. To date, 77 claims have been received and $39,908 has been reunited with its rightful owners.

If you are owed money, you are encouraged to follow the instructions on the unclaimed money page to file a refund claim by December 17. You can email your claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829-4732 for more information. Anyone can sign up to receive emails when new unclaimed money lists are posted. “We want all of this money returned to San Diegans, so tell your friends and family to go to sdttc.com to check the unclaimed money list,” said McAllister.

The smallest refund amount available is $10, and the largest refund amount is $36,699, owed to Fidelity National Title Co.

In the past five years, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office has refunded nearly $520,000.

State law says countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county’s general fund.

