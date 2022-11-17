SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.

The smallest refund amount available is $10 while the largest refund amount is $255,574, San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister stated in a news release.

Overpaid taxes or other instances in which individual and organizations are doing business with or receiving services from the county could be a result of refunds-owed, tax officials said.

Check to see if your name is on the list at sdttc.com.

“With the cost of living what it is, and the holidays approaching, I’m sure people can use this money. My staff and I are working hard to return this money to the citizens of San Diego,” McAllister said. “The average refund is $755, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it.”

For those who would like hard copies of the list, they can visit any of these Treasure-Tax Collector office locations:

County Administration Center – Main office at 1600 Pacific Hwy, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101

at 1600 Pacific Hwy, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101 Chula Vista Branch Office at 590 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910

at 590 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 East County Branch Office at 10144 Mission Gorge Road, Santee, CA 92071

at 10144 Mission Gorge Road, Santee, CA 92071 San Marcos Branch Office at 141 East Carmel Street, San Marcos, CA 92078

at 141 East Carmel Street, San Marcos, CA 92078 Kearny Mesa Branch Office at 9225 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123

You can also email a claim at refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829-4732 for more information.

All unclaimed monies will be rolled into the county’s general fund after the Nov. 30 deadline, per tax officials.