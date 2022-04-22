SAN DIEGO – A man’s body washed ashore Friday in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.

About 10:30 a.m., San Diego lifeguards learned that the body had washed up on Dog Beach near 5150 Voltaire St., a San Diego police watch commander said. While details about the incident are limited, at least four police vehicles and a San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguard vehicle were seen in the area.

Police told FOX 5 they’re waiting for officials from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office to arrive.

No further information was yet available.

