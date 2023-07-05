SAN DIEGO — A dead body was found in Mission Beach Wednesday morning, the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Authorities say a call came in at 6:42 a.m. reporting a possibly deceased individual on 900 West Mission Bay Drive, which is in the area of Bonita Cove Park.

Upon arrival, SDPD says a man was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the incident. Authorities are working to gather evidence and additional information.

Bonita Cove Park is currently closed to the public.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.