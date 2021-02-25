DEA agents raid home in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO – Federal drug agents raided a home in the Clairemont neighborhood Thursday morning and detained several adults after finding methamphetamine and fentanyl, authorities said.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and a local narcotics task force served a state search warrant at a home on Feather Avenue near Clairemont Drive at about 6:30 a.m., while units of the San Diego Police Department blocked off the street. While searching the home, agents found several ounces of methamphetamine and the powerful narcotic fentanyl, DEA Special Agent Kameron Korte said. Several adults in the home were detained, but as of 10 a.m., no one had been arrested.

Korte would not say what led the task force to the Feather Avenue address, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, but she said that methamphetamine presented the most serious drug problem in San Diego.

“In 2019, we had over 500 overdose deaths related to methamphetamine in San Diego County alone, which is up from about 250 in 2014,” Korte said. “So it’s doubled in that amount of time.”

A hazardous materials team was called to the home after the drugs were found.