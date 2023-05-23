LA MESA, Calif. — A Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent suffered a “significant injury” in a dog attack Tuesday in the La Mesa area, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 4870 Harbison Avenue during a search warrant conducted by the San Diego drug organization’s Narcotics Task Force, the DEA told FOX 5 in a statement.

The DEA agent was taken to a hospital, where his status is unknown at the moment.

“In an effort to minimize the threat to human life, the dog was shot, and did not survive,” the DEA said.

No other details were released as the situation remains under investigation.