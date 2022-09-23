SAN DIEGO — The fifth day of the USS Bonhomme Richard arson trial took place Friday in San Diego.

FOX 5 caught up with Seaman Ryan Mays, who is accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in July 2020 while it was docked at Naval Base San Diego, as he was on his way to court.

“Unfortunately I can’t make a comment this time, but thank you guys very much for what you do,” Mays said.

During testimony Friday, the senior NCIS special agent in charge of the investigation said questionnaires were sent out to 350 people who were on the ship that day in an effort to find out what happened.

Mays turned in one of those questionnaires and was considered a suspect by the time he was interviewed for nine hours by NCIS.

Prosecutors say Mays started the fire in the ship’s “lower v” storage area and that he did it because he was angry after dropping out of SEAL training.



Another sailor earlier testified seeing Mays go into that “lower v” area just before the fire started.

Prosecutors played video clips of the NCIS interview in court, claiming they show Mays made inconsistent statements.

One example, Mays saying he went through Hell Week during SEAL training when he did not.

The 21-year-old Mays had also claimed another sailor assigned him deck-cleaning duties in another area of the ship on the day of the fire.

But Friday, that sailor testified she was not on board the ship that day and did not give Mays that assignment.

Attorney Gary Barthel, who previously represented Mays, talked about the effort to attack the sailor’s credibility.

“The reason they want to do that is because if Seaman Mays made untruthful statements about little things, then he would probably be untruthful with regard to major events, such as whether or not he went down to the lower v,” Barthel said.

The government’s last two witnesses testified that as Mays was handcuffed and on his way to the brig, he muttered to himself, “I’m guilty…I guess I did it…it had to be done.”

The government then rested its case.

The defense motioned for the judge to find Mays “not guilty” based on no evidence of DNA, video or witnesses.

But the judge denied the motion, saying there’s enough evidence to move forward.

The defense will begin its case on Monday.

“Their defense is, you know, may not have been arson and even if it was determined to be arson, there’s other suspects out there that are more culpable than Seaman Mays,” Barthel said.