SAN DIEGO — A San Diego County firefighter is looking to the community for their support as his daughter faces a battle beyond his control.

Rich Durrell, a crew member of San Miguel Fire & Rescue, recently received some devastating news: his daughter has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

On June 12, Ashley Durrell underwent brain surgery to remove a large growth, but the end result was an Astrocytoma diagnosis. Though his type of cancer is considered treatable, Rich says the doctors informed them that the cancer is “incurable.”

According to medical professionals, the average survival rate is 2-5 years in 85% of people diagnosed.

“Ashley is a strong young woman. She is also a mom, a wife, a sister and a daughter. She’s ready to fight but she could use some help,” Rich stated. “Treatments will start soon and she will not be able to return to work. She will need help with many things ahead.”

His work family at Local 1434 created a GoFundMe in an effort to draw support from those Durrell has served as a fireman.

“As a firefighter I’m used to taking charge, running toward a problem to solve it. As her dad I feel completely helpless,” says Rich. “This is one of the most devastating, gut wrenching experiences I’ve ever been faced with. I’m sidelined and scared for what lies ahead for my daughter and her young family.”

Ashley Durrell is pictured with her family. (Photo: GoFundMe/ https://www.gofundme.com/f/ashley-durrell-and-her-family-fight-brain-cancer)

The Durrell family is preparing to support their loved one through this difficult time and say any donations “would mean the absolute world” to them.