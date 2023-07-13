ENCINITAS, Calif. — A woman suspected of setting her parents’ home on fire in Encinitas Wednesday was arrested, according to law enforcement.

Stacey Eaton, 42, was taken into custody on suspicion of arson to an inhabited dwelling, elder abuse and a violation of a restraining order, Sgt. Anthony Portillo with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. She was then booked at the Vista Detention Facility, authorities said.

The fire occurred around 2:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Via Terrassa, per the sheriff’s department. When deputies arrived on the scene, put out the small fire

During the investigation, first responders determined the cause of the fire to be arson with no one home at the time.

Detectives learned Eaton got into an argument with her parents earlier in the afternoon. She was later found hiding a couple blocks away from the home and was arrested, Portillo said.

The sheriff’s department confirmed the fire, which was confined to just one room, caused moderate smoke damage to the home.