DEL MAR, Calif. — The San Diego County Fair revealed the theme and dates for the 2023 edition of the event, it was announced Wednesday.

“Get Out There” will be there theme for the fair, which will run from June 7 to July 4 next year, with an emphasis on fairgoers exploring the great outdoors, a news release from the San Diego County Fair stated.

The fair theme, dates and logo were approved Wednesday at the 22nd District Agricultural Association (DAA) Board of Directors meeting, which gathers monthly at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

This comes a month after the 2022 San Diego County Fair returned in full scale, following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, drawing nearly one million people to the event.

“We’re looking forward to next year and creating a fun, memorable experience the whole family can take part in together and we hope to help inspire guests to ‘get out there’ and explore some of the natural beauty around us both near and far,” a quote attributed to Carlene Moore, 22nd DAA CEO said.

The 2023 edition of the fair will highlight the variety of outdoor experiences that San Diego County has to offer, fair officials said. Scavenger hunts, educational opportunities about California’s National and State Parks, campfire cuisine and “Fair Camp” games, will all be part of the “Get Out There” theme.

The classic fair rides, foods, games and livestock will still be around as well.

You can find more information about the 2023 San Diego County Fair here.