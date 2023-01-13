CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Small business owners in Chula Vista are frustrated after being told they were receiving COVID relief checks but now are being told they are not.

“I was very excited, very happy of course — just really relieved that I’m getting this money for my business, especially as the holiday season was just around the corner,” said Jamie Paris, CEO of Luxuria Public Relations in Chula Vista.

Paris was told she was going to get a $10,000 grant to help recover from the pandemic after applying for the $3.6 million “Small Business and Non-Profit Relief Fund” launched by the City of Chula Vista with the San Diego Foundation and Small Business Development Center Network back in August.

“$10,000 is a lot for a small business, especially like mine with payroll expenses — that would definitely help tremendously,” Paris said.

In December, she got an email telling her she was selected and that her business met the requirements.

Just after New Year’s, she got an update explaining a check was on the way.

But on Thursday, Paris got another email from the Small Business Development Center telling her she would not get the grant.

The message explained a data transfer error was the reason for the mistake.

Daniel Fitzgerald, the SBDC Network regional director told FOX 5 some emails accidentally went out to businesses that were eligible but did not meet as many prerequisites for the city.

“These businesses are still eligible for the next round of funding. As we realized the mistake earlier this week, we notified those businesses who received notices in error via email and are contacting them also via phone. We apologize to them for the confusion. This was not an error by either the City of Chula Vista or the San Diego Foundation,” said Fitzgerald.

He added it is unclear whether there will be another round of funding.

If you are an affected business owner, you may e-mail dfitzgerald@sdivsbdc.org or call 619-482-6391.

“It’s very disappointing because I’m sure that I’m not the only small business that this happened to,” Paris said.