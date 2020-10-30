Data breach involving personal information reported at Rady Children’s Hospital

SAN DIEGO – Rady Children’s Hospital has reported a data breach from a third-party software vendor that could involve files containing personal information from members of its community.

The hospital said Thursday that Blackbaud, which provides the hospital fundraising and donor management software, notified them a breach occurred between Feb. 7 and June 4, 2020. In that period, an “unauthorized party” had access to backup files for Blackbaud’s fundraising software, according to information provided in a news release.

Those files contained personal information including names, addresses, physicians, department of service, procedure name and date of births, the hospital said.

One person’s financial account number also was involved in the breach.

“Blackbaud has informed us that it has no indication that any of the information actually was viewed, and that it has no reason to believe that any of this information has been or will be misused, or will otherwise be made available publicly,” the hospital said.

Hospital officials said affected people have been notified and provided some steps to protect their personal information, including monitoring financial account records, placing a fraud alert on credit reports and freezing credit files.

More information is available by calling 877-540-0656 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.