SAN DIEGO – San Diego County’s only children’s hospital is reporting that marijuana products are getting in the hands of kids.

According to health experts, more children under the age of five are going to the hospital with cannabis poisoning.

“One or two of these gummies that a normal size adult may take, can actually cause a child to stop breathing,” explained Dr. Natalie Laub, a pediatrician at Rady Children’s Hospital and cannabis researcher. “We’re seeing three-year-old’s, four-year-old’s, five-year-old’s, exploring their home environments like all toddlers do, and they’re finding cannabis products that look like food that they would normally eat.”

Kids are now easily getting their hands on edible gummies, cookies and chips laced with THC and decorated in colorful packaging, which could be deceptive to the eyes of a child, Dr. Laub said. The majority of exposure cases do occur at home and are purchased by a parent or adult in close contact.

“You have to treat these like any other dangerous narcotics you have in the house or medicine, so you keep them high, you keep them away,” shared Joseph Eberstein, Program Director with the San Diego County Marijuana Prevention Initiative.

According to their research, there has been a 75% jump in poison control calls for marijuana-related issues since it was legalized in 2016, matching a nationwide trend following the pandemic.

“Now we’re seeing upwards of 100 or more children every single year who come in very sick after ingesting some sort of cannabis in their home,” said Dr. Laub.

Pediatricians say some of the effects have led to seizures, trouble breathing and could even lead to death.

Dr. Laub is helping fight the issue through AB-1207, a bill she helped write to ban THC products that could attract young kids, hoping to put an end to a dangerous and life-threatening trend.

“We’ve tried to create an infrastructure where cannabis packaging will not be attractive to children; where it won’t look like candy, where it won’t look like something that they think is safe,” Dr. Laub said.

The bill is currently making its way through California Legislation and while many health professionals support the bill, there is opposition. One being the California Cannabis Industry Association along with a long list of companies in the cannabis industry.