Dan Walters, ex-Padre and SDPD officer, dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Dan Walters, a professional baseball player-turned- police officer who was paralyzed from the neck down 17 years ago in an on-duty shooting while on patrol in San Diego, died Thursday.

The death of the 53-year-old former lawman and one-time Padres catcher was announced by the San Diego Police Officers Association. No information on his cause of death was immediately available.

Former police officer and catcher for the San Diego padres Dan Walters is honored during the game with the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 21, 2004 at Petco Park. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Walters, a Santana High School graduate who played for San Diego’s Major League Baseball club during its 1992-93 seasons, joined the San Diego Police Department in 1998, two years after a spring-training spinal injury cut short his professional sports career.

On the night of Nov. 12, 2003, Walters got caught up in a shootout as he and his partner were providing backup for another officer during a traffic stop of a domestic violence suspect on 43rd Street in Southcrest.

Walters was struck in the neck by gunfire and fell to onto the street, where a passing vehicle hit him, leaving him with two crushed cervical vertebrae.

Despite extensive rehabilitation during which he regained some movement in his upper body, Walters had to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life, according to the SDPOA.

