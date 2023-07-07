SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Clerk has tripled the number of daily passport appointments offered amid a nationwide backlog of people looking to obtain travel documents.

On Wednesday, the City Clerk’s Passport Acceptance Facility increased the number of daily appointments available for San Diego residents from 12 to 40 per day.

“That’s a big increase in availability for a big need that we’ve been seeing across the county for passports,” Interim City Clerk Diana Fuentes said.

This comes as a pileup of applications has pushed the estimated wait time for a regular passport to about 13 weeks, according to the U.S. State Department.

“During COVID, people just weren’t coming to get their passports, because they weren’t going anywhere during that time frame,” Fuentes explained, “so a lot of backlog and need jus accumulated during that time.”

While the local facility only accepts documents to submit for federal processing, the City Clerk says the additional appointment slots help move the process along.

“If you can’t get an appointment to get your paperwork in, it delays you even more,” Fuentes said. “We’re trying to just create more accessible time slots by increasing it.”

New passport slots are available for reservation two weeks prior to the appointment date on the City’s Get it Done website here.

Additionally, the Passport Acceptance Facility will provide walk-in services weekly on Wednesdays between 9 am and 10 am.

“If you’re here before 10, we will try our best to ensure that you actually are able to at least leave with a completed passport appointment to get all your documents in the Department of State for processing,” said Fuentes.

The San Diego City Clerk’s Acceptance Facility is the only agency in the county to provide walk-in services without requiring a previous appointment.